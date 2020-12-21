Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $841,000 in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter worth about $8,169,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter worth about $7,530,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 304.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 85,140 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 68.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Miller Industries by 2,171.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 30,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MLR opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $168.37 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

