Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $828,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BP PLC boosted its position in Cerner by 607.7% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cerner by 17.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200,450 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cerner by 3.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 352,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cerner by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,861,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $77.60 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

