Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,677 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $2,134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ResMed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in ResMed by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $218.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.03. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

