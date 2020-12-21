Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ResMed by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in ResMed by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,644.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,157,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,495. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $218.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.