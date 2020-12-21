Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $44,603.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,260. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $87.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.