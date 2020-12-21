Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,558 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

