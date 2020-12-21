Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $0.94. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,123 shares.

BORR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 201.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

