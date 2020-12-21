BOOM Price Hits $0.0015 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $6,108.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00141660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.00756139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00166515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00114776 BTC.

BOOM's total supply is 971,271,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,240,866 tokens. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

