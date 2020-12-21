BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $67.92 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.61.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,012,000 after buying an additional 267,614 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2,775.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 61,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

