BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 284.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,350 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth about $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 594,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 107,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

