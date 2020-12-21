Blueprint Medicines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,382 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,374% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $3.49 on Monday, hitting $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.50. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 1,704 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $144,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,807 shares of company stock worth $5,349,330. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

