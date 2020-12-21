Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Up 21.7%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) shot up 21.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. 3,846,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,075% from the average session volume of 176,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKEP. ValuEngine lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

