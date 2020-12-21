Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) & Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Hang Lung Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 1.95 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Hang Lung Properties $1.13 billion 10.20 $787.55 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Hang Lung Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

