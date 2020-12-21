BLAST Market Cap Achieves $74,895.41 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $74,895.41 and approximately $10.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003313 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006903 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000427 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 310.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 46,962,673 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

