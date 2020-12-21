Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.
NYSE BSL opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.45.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
