BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

