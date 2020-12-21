BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000.

BKN stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

