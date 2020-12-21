BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Graham worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 3.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 799,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at $2,268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 53,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Graham by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE GHM opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

