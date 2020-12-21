BlackRock Inc. Sells 31,028 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,028 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of GP Strategies worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 338.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. GP Strategies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.74 million. On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

