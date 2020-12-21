BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.20% of Lifetime Brands worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 87,984 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCUT shares. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of LCUT opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $325.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

