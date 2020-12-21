BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 578,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Marine Products by 118.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Marine Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marine Products during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPX opened at $15.82 on Monday. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

