BlackRock Inc. Acquires 6,379 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.96% of Timberland Bancorp worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 252,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $31.00.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 33.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.