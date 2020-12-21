Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$3.60 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.60 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of BDI opened at C$2.55 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

