BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.75 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,930,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

