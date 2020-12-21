BitDegree (BDG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $158.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. BitDegree has a market cap of $427,619.94 and $158.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00366467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025644 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.