BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $719,576.60 and approximately $38,357.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00317226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00041282 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

