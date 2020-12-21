BitcoinV Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinV has a market capitalization of $12,189.12 and $2.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002782 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002125 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007110 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000140 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

