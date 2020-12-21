BitcoinV Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,338.88 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, BitcoinV has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinV has a market cap of $6,338.88 and $13.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003306 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007013 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000422 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 309.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitcoinV Profile

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinV is medium.com/@support_43415 . The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

