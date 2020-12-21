Birdchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,062.59 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Birdchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $36,062.59 and $154.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00140638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00750173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00165307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00383335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00114842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00071900 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,711,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

