BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 588,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,001,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,383,000 after buying an additional 300,210 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,903,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,677,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTAI traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,089. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

