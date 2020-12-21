Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.20.

NYSE BIO opened at $605.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $574.72 and a 200 day moving average of $521.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

