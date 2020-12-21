Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bilibili by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bilibili by 20.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 286.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 508,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.28. 177,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,483. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

