BidaskClub Upgrades The AES (NYSE:AES) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AES has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Get The AES alerts:

AES opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The AES has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in The AES by 1,729.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.