BidaskClub Upgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PUK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. Prudential has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

