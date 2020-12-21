BidaskClub Upgrades NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. NVE has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $266.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 81.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the third quarter worth about $822,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVE by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NVE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 30.1% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

