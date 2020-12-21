BidaskClub Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.56.

NYSE RBA opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $268,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 323.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

