BidaskClub Downgrades Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Innate Pharma stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.41 million and a PE ratio of -12.68.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

