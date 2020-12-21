Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.79.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $144.50.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 74,958 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $3,798,121.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,092 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.