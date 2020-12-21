Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.24 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004625 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and $5.24 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00360382 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

