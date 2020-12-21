BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Critical Contrast

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BayCom and First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00 First National 0 0 0 0 N/A

BayCom currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than First National.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of BayCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BayCom has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 14.22% 7.04% 0.80% First National 20.30% 10.56% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayCom and First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $86.11 million 2.11 $17.32 million $1.89 8.14 First National $41.45 million 1.93 $9.56 million N/A N/A

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Summary

BayCom beats First National on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation, and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges and provides zero balance accounts and sweep accounts including loan sweep. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company serves customers through 14 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

