Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $71,283.02 and $595.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

