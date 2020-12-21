Barclays Raises SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $134.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $153.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $154.98.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.