Barclays Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.26.

NYSE LEN opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,751,186.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,964 shares of company stock worth $13,626,118. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lennar by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $27,771,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $16,585,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

