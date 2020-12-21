Bank of America Lowers Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DISCA. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $27,089,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Discovery by 574.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 998,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Discovery by 401.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 765,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.