Band Protocol (BAND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $80.41 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $134.57 million and approximately $80.41 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $6.57 or 0.00027742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00148329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00808137 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00173842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00119276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00075226 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.