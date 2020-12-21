Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,309.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 859,466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 370,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 484.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $985.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

