Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AZUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

NYSE AZUL opened at $22.47 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Azul by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 735,673 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 418,210 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

