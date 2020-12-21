AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives $17.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXGN. BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.94 million, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321 over the last ninety days. 6.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AxoGen by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 867,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

