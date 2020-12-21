Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.79

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 20587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $668.80 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $229,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

