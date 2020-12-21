Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.17. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $7,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.